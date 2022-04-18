Logo
Man Utd's Fernandes involved in car crash but unhurt
Man Utd's Fernandes involved in car crash but unhurt

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Leicester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - April 2, 2022 Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes reacts REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

18 Apr 2022 06:55PM (Updated: 18 Apr 2022 06:55PM)
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was involved in a car crash on Monday on his way to the club's training ground.

No parties involved were understood to have sustained serious injuries and the Portugal international is expected to train today, a club source said.

United manager Ralf Rangnick will address the media later on Monday.

United, who are fifth in the Premier League standings with 54 points from 32 games, face second-placed Liverpool on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

