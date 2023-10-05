Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Man Utd's Fernandes plays most minutes in world game, says FIFPRO
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Man Utd's Fernandes plays most minutes in world game, says FIFPRO

Man Utd's Fernandes plays most minutes in world game, says FIFPRO

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - September 30, 2023 Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes in action REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/File Photo

05 Oct 2023 03:57AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes played the most minutes of football among elite players over the past year, the global players' union (FIFPRO) said on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Fernandes accumulated 6,666 minutes of play in 72 appearances between Sept. 15, 2022, and Sept. 15, 2023, for Portugal and Manchester United.

According to FIFPRO, the midfielder has logged a total of 29,486 minutes since the conclusion of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Aitana Bonmati of Barcelona has made the most appearances among women's players since July 2018, with 242 games.

FIFPRO has warned about the workload of professional players.

"Intense workload remains one of the most important issues for players in top-tier competitions," FIFPRO President David Aganzo said in September.

"While the calendar continues to be expanded, there are just not enough safeguards to protect players’ well-being, performance, and career longevity."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.