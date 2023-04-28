Man Utd's Garnacho will not be released for Under-20 World Cup, says Ten hag

Manchester United will not release Alejandro Garnacho for the Under-20 World Cup, manager Erik Ten Hag said as the club look to secure a top-four finish and potentially lift a second trophy when they play in the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

Garnacho, who was primed for his senior Argentina debut last month after a stellar season where he has four goals and four assists in all competitions, lost that chance when he injured his ankle.

Argentina had initially failed to qualify for the Under-20 World Cup but last month they replaced Indonesia as hosts while also taking the Asian side's place in the tournament which runs from May 20-June 11. The FA Cup final is on June 3.

"We don't release him," Ten Hag told reporters. "He will return to the team training, partial, and then we have to see when he can return totally and then back in two games."

Garnacho's rise this season has seen the club reward him with a contract extension, with the Argentine set to stay at Old Trafford until June 2028.

"The manager and his coaching staff have helped me to improve in every way, and with their support, I am developing each day to help the team to be successful," Garnacho said.

"I am relishing the future and can't wait to create more special memories with this group, in front of our amazing supporters."

United's 2-2 draw at Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday left them in fourth place, two points behind Newcastle United but with a game in hand. Ten Hag's side next play sixth-placed Aston Villa on Sunday.

Bruno Fernandes, who was seen in a protective boot earlier this week, overcame an ankle injury to play against Spurs and the Dutch manager praised the Portuguese midfielder for putting his body on the line and playing the full 90 minutes.

"It was tough. A big compliment to Bruno. He absolutely didn't want to miss this game and did everything to get fit," Ten Hag said.

"He is the example that you have to suffer and sacrifice when you want to play at the top level, when you want to achieve something.

"Once again he showed how great a captain he is, how he has taken responsibility. Even though he is not 100 per cent fit, he did the job... Hopefully, others in the team can see him as an inspiration and do the same."