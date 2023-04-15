Logo
Sport

Man Utd's Martinez out for rest of season with foot injury
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Manchester United v Sevilla - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - April 13, 2023 Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez in action with Sevilla's Lucas Ocampos REUTERS/Carl Recine/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Manchester United v Sevilla - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - April 13, 2023 Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez is carried away in a stretcher after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Carl Recine
15 Apr 2023 04:21AM (Updated: 15 Apr 2023 04:21AM)
Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez will miss the remainder of the season due to a fractured metatarsal bone in his foot, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Martinez was carried off during United's 2-2 draw with Sevilla in the Europa League on Thursday after he fell to the ground clutching his right foot with no opponents nearby.

Fellow centre-back Raphael Varane, who was also injured and substituted at halftime during the quarter-final, first leg at Old Trafford, is expected to be out for a few weeks.

United said Argentine World Cup winner Martinez would make a full recovery in time for the start of next season.

"Everyone at Manchester United sends Lisandro and Rapha our best wishes for a speedy recovery," the club said in a statement.

Source: Reuters

