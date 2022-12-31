Logo
Sport

Man Utd's Rashford benched due to disciplinary reasons - Ten Hag
Man Utd's Rashford benched due to disciplinary reasons - Ten Hag

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Nottingham Forest - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - December 27, 2022 Manchester United's Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring their first goal with Christian Eriksen REUTERS/Phil Noble
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Nottingham Forest - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - December 27, 2022 Manchester United's Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Phil Noble
31 Dec 2022 08:53PM (Updated: 31 Dec 2022 08:53PM)
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been left on the bench for Saturday's Premier League match at Wolverhampton Wanderers due to disciplinary reasons, manager Erik ten Hag said.

Rashford has rediscovered his form this season under new boss Ten Hag, playing 21 matches in all competitions and scoring 10 goals.

He has scored in United's last two matches, but was left out of their starting line-up on Saturday and was replaced by Alejandro Garnacho, the only change from a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

When asked why Rashford was missing, Ten Hag told BT Sport, "internal disciplinary. No details. Our rules. Now focus on the game. Alejandro Garnacho is coming in."

United will be looking to extend their winning run to five matches in all competitions with victory over relegation-threatened Wolves.

Source: Reuters

