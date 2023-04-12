Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Man Utd's Rashford to miss Sevilla clash
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Man Utd's Rashford to miss Sevilla clash

Man Utd's Rashford to miss Sevilla clash

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Brentford - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - April 5, 2023 Manchester United's Marcus Rashford REUTERS/Phil Noble

12 Apr 2023 06:31PM (Updated: 12 Apr 2023 06:31PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford will miss his side's Europa League quarter-final first leg against Sevilla on Thursday due to a muscle injury, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Rashford, who is United's top scorer this season with 28 goals in all competitions, grabbed the inside of his right leg after stretching for a high ball during Saturday's 2-0 home win over Everton and was taken off for the final 10 minutes.

"Subsequent assessment of the injury suggested that Marcus will be unavailable for a few games, but is expected to be back for the season run-in," United said in a statement.

"The England international's absence is a disappointment given his red-hot form this season... But there will also be relief about the prospect of his return for important games in the final weeks of the season."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.