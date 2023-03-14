Logo
Man who abused Brentford's Toney online gets countrywide stadium ban
Brentford's Ivan Toney celebrates scoring their second goal with team-mates on Oct 14, 2022, during the match against Brighton. (Photo: Reuters/Action Images/John Sibley)

14 Mar 2023 06:09PM (Updated: 14 Mar 2023 06:22PM)
A man who racially abused Brentford striker Ivan Toney on social media has been banned from every stadium in the country in the first banning order issued under the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act, the Premier League club said on Tuesday (Mar 14).

Toney, who has been racially abused several times in the past, shared a screenshot of the message he received on Instagram in October after he scored twice in a 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Northumbria Police and the Metropolitan Police launched a full investigation to trace the suspect and in January the man, named Neill, pleaded guilty to sending an offensive message.

"Neill was handed a four-month sentence suspended for two years for the online offence as well as a three-year football banning order ... " the club said.

"The order forbids Neill from attending any regulated football match in the UK, which includes Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two and National League fixtures, as well as England home internationals."

Neill is also banned from travelling abroad to watch international friendlies, qualification matches and tournaments.

Source: Reuters/gr

