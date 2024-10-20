Logo
Sport

Manchester City beat Wolves 2-1 with last-gasp winner
Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - October 20, 2024 Manchester City's John Stones scores their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - October 20, 2024 Manchester City's John Stones celebrates scoring their second goal with Jack Grealish Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - October 20, 2024 Manchester City's Ruben Dias and Rico Lewis celebrate after their second goal, scored by John Stones, was allowed after a referral to VAR REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - October 20, 2024 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates with Savinho after the match REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - October 20, 2024 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Andre in action with Manchester City's Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
20 Oct 2024 11:05PM
WOLVERHAMPTON, England : Manchester City defender John Stones headed a last-gasp winner in a 2-1 victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday that took them top of the Premier League and set a club record of 31 league games unbeaten.

Champions City dominated possession from start to finish at Molineux, but were shocked in the seventh minute when a perfect cross from Nelson Semedo was met with a composed close-range finish from Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Semedo missed a glorious chance to put Wolves further ahead in a one-on-one that Ederson saved, before City defender Josko Gvardiol picked up the ball in space and curled a beautiful shot past Jose Sa for a deserved 33rd-minute equaliser.

Stone's stoppage-time goal went to a Video Assistant Refereee (VAR) check, and was allowed, to the delight of their manager Pep Guardiola and travelling fans.

City moved top on goal difference with 20 points, two above Liverpool who face Chelsea later on Sunday. Wolves are bottom on one point and without a win this season.

Source: Reuters

