Manchester City captain Walker joins Milan on loan

MANCHESTER, England :Manchester City captain Kyle Walker has joined AC Milan on loan for the rest of the season, the two clubs announced on Friday.

Milan said in a statement that they also have an option to buy the England right-back, with Sky Italy saying Walker would cost around 4.2 million pounds ($5.24 million).

The 34-year-old made 319 appearances for Pep Guardiola's City side and last featured in their 4-1 Premier League victory over West Ham United on Jan. 4.

Walker, who moved to the Etihad from Tottenham Hotspur in 2017, has 18 months left on his City contract after signing a three-year extension in 2023.

"Signing for this incredible club in 2017 was a dream come true," he said on his social media accounts. "Seven years later, winning 17 trophies, including the Champions League and the famous treble is something I could only have dreamt as a child.

"To Pep, thank you for believing in me and working so hard to bring me here in 2017. Together, we’ve celebrated 17 trophies, and your guidance has helped shape me into the player I am today. I’ll be forever grateful".

Walker was left out of City's side for the 8-0 thrashing of Salford City in the FA Cup third on Jan. 11, with Guardiola saying the defender asked to "explore options to play abroad."

He has featured in all six of City's Premier League triumphs under Guardiola but leaves amid a poor run of results for the English champions, who are in danger of a Champions League exit after Wednesday's collapse in a 4-2 loss at Paris St Germain.

City are languishing fifth in the Premier League table, 12 points adrift of leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

Walker has 93 caps and was the lone England player named in the Euro 2024 team of the tournament after playing every minute in Germany, where the Three Lions finished runners-up to Spain. He was a member of England's leadership group during Euros.

Walker's departure is part of a busy transfer window for City. They signed Egypt forward Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday after bringing in 19-year-old Brazilian defender Vitor Reis and Uzbekistan defender Abdukodir Khusanov.

($1 = 0.8012 pounds)