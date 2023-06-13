Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Manchester City dance in the rain to celebrate treble
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Manchester City dance in the rain to celebrate treble

Manchester City dance in the rain to celebrate treble
Soccer Football - Manchester City Victory Parade - Manchester, Britain - June 12, 2023 Manchester City's John Stones is pictured holding the Champions League trophy alongside Erling Braut Haaland and teammates during the parade REUTERS/Phil Noble
Manchester City dance in the rain to celebrate treble
Soccer Football - Manchester City Victory Parade - Manchester, Britain - June 12, 2023 Manchester City's Jack Grealish is pictured on stage holding the Champions League trophy alongside Ederson and Kyle Walker REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Manchester City dance in the rain to celebrate treble
Soccer Football - Manchester City Victory Parade - Manchester, Britain - June 12, 2023 Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates on stage with the Champions League trophy as Ruben Dias celebrates with the Premier League trophy Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Manchester City dance in the rain to celebrate treble
Soccer Football - Manchester City Victory Parade - Manchester, Britain - June 12, 2023 Manchester City players and staff celebrate on stage in front of their fans Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
13 Jun 2023 05:08AM (Updated: 13 Jun 2023 05:28AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Even a thunderstorm could not dent Manchester City's rousing victory parade on Monday as the players and manager Pep Guardiola celebrated completing the long-awaited treble after winning the Champions League trophy over the weekend.

City players soaked their already drenched fans with champagne during the delayed open-top bus parade that marked the club's most successful season - when they followed their victorious runs in the FA Cup and Premier League with a 1-0 win over Inter Milan that secured them their first European Cup title.

The blue side of Manchester were all euphoric as the team and fans also celebrated becoming only the second English club to win the treble, equalling the 1999 milestone of their fierce rivals Manchester United.

"What a parade, what an afternoon, it had to be the best parade with this rain, otherwise is not Manchester. We don't want sunshine," said Premier League manager of the year Guardiola in front of thousands of fans.

Kyle Walker, Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan, who scored twice against United to claim the FA Cup title nine days ago, each showed off one of the trophies they won.

"Basically for the past 24 hours, I've had the best day and night. To be fair, I don't think I've slept," said Grealish before Kalvin Phillips poured some alcohol into his mouth.

As the players left the stage, the celebrations seemed far from over for the City fans who were ready to party on long into the night.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Football Manchester City

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.