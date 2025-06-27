Manchester City destroy Juve to top group at Club World Cup

ORLANDO, Florida :Manchester City secured top spot in Group G of the Club World Cup with a 5-2 thrashing of Juventus on Thursday, exposing the Serie A side's defensive frailties in emphatic fashion.

With both teams already through to the knockout stage, City underlined their status as title favourites by becoming the only team to finish the group phase with three wins, showing flashes of their brilliant selves.

Pep Guardiola's side finished three points clear of Juventus, who will face the winners of Group H in the last 16.

Real Madrid can clinch that group later on Thursday with a win over RB Salzburg. Both Salzburg and Al-Hilal, who face already-eliminated Pachuca, remain in contention for qualification.

City took the lead early through Jeremy Doku, who finished a precise move set up by a superb through pass from new signing Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Juventus responded quickly, capitalising on a mistake from City goalkeeper Ederson, whose poor clearance allowed Teun Koopmeiners to pounce, and the Dutch midfielder made no mistake, driving in the equaliser.

City regained the lead in the 26th minute when Matheus Nunes delivered a low cross into the box from the right. Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu, under little pressure, deflected the ball into his own net past a helpless Michele Di Gregorio.

The Premier League side added another with a third goal from Erling Haaland. After a quick break, Nunes again provided the assist, threading a pass into Haaland’s path for the Norwegian forward to bundle the ball over the line from close range.

Phil Foden put the result beyond doubt in the 69th minute, poking the ball home after Savinho tapped Haaland's low cross into his path.

Savinho rubbed salt in Juve's wounds when the ball fell to him at the edge of the box and he crashed a thunderous effort in off the crossbar.

Dusan Vlahovic reduced the arrears six minutes from time but it was way too little, and much too late for Juve.