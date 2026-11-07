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Manchester City go top of WSL as Chelsea stumble against Everton
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Manchester City go top of WSL as Chelsea stumble against Everton

Manchester City go top of WSL as Chelsea stumble against Everton
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Manchester City v West Ham United - Manchester City Academy Stadium, Manchester, Britain - November 7, 2026 Manchester City's Khadija Shaw celebrates scoring their fifth goal Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
Manchester City go top of WSL as Chelsea stumble against Everton
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Manchester City v West Ham United - Manchester City Academy Stadium, Manchester, Britain - November 7, 2026 Manchester City's Iman Beney scores their fourth goal Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
Manchester City go top of WSL as Chelsea stumble against Everton
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Manchester City v West Ham United - Manchester City Academy Stadium, Manchester, Britain - November 7, 2026 Manchester City's Khadija Shaw scores their fifth goal to complete a hat-trick Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
Manchester City go top of WSL as Chelsea stumble against Everton
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Chelsea v Everton - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - November 7, 2026 Chelsea's Sandy Baltimore scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Manchester City go top of WSL as Chelsea stumble against Everton
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Chelsea v Everton - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - November 7, 2026 Everton's Ornella Vignola celebrates with teammates after the match Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
07 Nov 2026 11:02PM
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LONDON, Nov 7 : An own goal by defender Lucy Bronze against Everton on Saturday cost Chelsea top spot in the Women's Super League as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home, allowing Manchester City to leapfrog them following their 5-0 drubbing of West Ham United. 

Bronze headed the ball back across the goal to tee up Sandy Baltimore to score from close range in the 28th minute, but five minutes later her attempted clearance rolled into her own net to put the Toffees level. 

The visitors held on for a draw as Chelsea dropped points for the first time since the opening day of the season. 

Manchester City made the most of that slip-up as Bunny Shaw's superb goal-scoring form continued, the Jamaican striker netting a hat-trick as her side cantered to an easy win over West Ham, with Aoba Fujino and Iman Beney getting the other goals. 

After nine games, City top the standings on 25 points, two ahead of Chelsea, with London City Lionesses, who host Birmingham City on Sunday, third on 16 points. 

Source: Reuters
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