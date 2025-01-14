Manchester City great Book dies at 90

Former Manchester City captain and manager Tony Book died at the age of 90 on Monday, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Book joined Manchester City in 1966 aged 31, becoming captain the following year and helping them to win five major trophies, including a First Division title, an FA Cup, a League Cup and European Cup Winners' Cup.

After retiring as a player in 1974 Book enjoyed a hugely successful managerial spell at City from 1974 to 1979, guiding them to League Cup victory at Wembley in 1976, followed by a Division One runners-up finish the next season.

Book also served as caretaker manager for Manchester City during brief stints in 1989 and 1993.

"For nearly sixty years Tony helped to shape Manchester City. Not just in what he contributed as a player, captain and manager, but in the way he conducted himself," City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said in a statement.

"His hopes and ambitions for his club were matched only by his incredible humility regarding his own significant achievements.

"He will forever be remembered by our supporters as a man who helped to lay the foundations upon which unprecedented success could be built."

Book began his career at 21, playing for Frome Town, Bath City, Toronto City, and Plymouth Argyle before eventually joining City. As a tribute, flags at the Etihad Stadium and City Football Academy have been lowered to half-mast.