Man City could face 'drastic' sanctions after reported guilty verdict: Ex-chairman

LONDON: Former Manchester City chairman David Bernstein said the club could face potentially "drastic" sanctions after reportedly being found guilty on all but one of 115 charges for breaching Premier League financial rules.

No official announcement has been made by the Premier League over the case and there is no indication of any possible punishment.

Abu Dhabi-backed City have always strenuously denied the charges and a club spokesperson said the position had not changed.

It is understood City will appeal should the charges be upheld.

"The club has diligently respected due process for eight years on the basis that the Premier League board and executive would behave as an independent, impartial and fair-minded regulator, free from partisan influence," the spokesperson said.

City were charged by the Premier League in 2023 following an investigation into alleged breaches of rules between 2009 and 2018.

The club were accused of failing to provide accurate financial information and details of payments to players and coaches, as well as breaches of financial sustainability rules.

They were also charged with failing to cooperate with an investigation.

A hearing by an independent commission started in September 2024.