Manchester City keeper Ederson dismisses exit rumours as fake news

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has said any reports of his impending departure from the club in the close season are fake news as he enters the final year of his contract.

Ederson has been City's number one since he joined the club from Benfica for 40 million euros ($46.90 million) in 2017.

The 31-year-old has won six Premier League titles and the Champions League with City while he has also claimed the Premier League Golden Glove three times for the most clean sheets.

The Brazilian was heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, mentioning he had received an "unusual proposal" in October, but said at the Club World Cup that his head is with City.

“No, my future is here,” Ederson told reporters.

"Some friends send me a lot of news but 99 per cent is fake news. I understand you guys (media), you need the news to put a like on social media or rant for the news.

“I understand, but there’s a lot of fake news around my name. My head is here, it stays with City. It gives me everything to go back to the Premier League again and try to win the Champions League as well. My mind is staying in the club.”

City boss Pep Guardiola said he did not know anything about Ederson's contract. The keeper will leave as a free agent next year if the club do not extend his contract.

Guardiola said: "What I can say, I'm so pleased and delighted with what I'm seeing in the training sessions and delighted that Eddie is still with us.

"We cannot define what we have done in this incredible, spectacular decade without him. His contribution has been massive in many, many aspects and I'm really pleased."

($1 = 0.8528 euros)