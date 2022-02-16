Logo
Manchester City run riot in 5-0 rout of Lisbon
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 First Leg - Sporting CP v Manchester City - Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal - February 15, 2022 Manchester City's Bernardo Silva in action REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 First Leg - Sporting CP v Manchester City - Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal - February 15, 2022 Manchester City's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring their fifth goal with Bernardo Silva Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 First Leg - Sporting CP v Manchester City - Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal - February 15, 2022 Manchester City's Bernardo Silva with manager Pep Guardiola after being substituted Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
16 Feb 2022 06:02AM (Updated: 16 Feb 2022 06:08AM)
LISBON: Manchester City ran riot in a 5-0 away thrashing of Sporting Lisbon, with Bernardo Silva scoring twice as Pep Guardiola's side all but sealed their place in the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday (Feb 15).

The English champions were simply unstoppable as they tore apart their stunned hosts in the Jose Alvalade Stadium and the tie was as good as over by halftime.

Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring after seven minutes with a goal initially ruled out but allowed after a VAR check.

Silva almost broke the net with a stunning half-volley after 17 minutes to open his account before Mahrez set up Phil Foden for a tap-in and Silva made it 4-0 just before halftime after being picked out by Raheem Sterling.

There was no let-up after the break and former Benfica player Silva had a hat-trick goal ruled out for offside before Sterling made it 5-0 with a superb curler.

City could have added more to their tally on a night in which they made a huge statement in their bid to go one better than last season when they lost to Chelsea in the final.

Source: Reuters

