Manchester City sign Uzbekistan defender Khusanov from Lens

Manchester City have signed Uzbekistan central defender Abdukodir Khusanov from Ligue 1 side Lens on a four-and-a-half-year deal, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

British media said City had paid a transfer fee of 40 million euros ($41.56 million) for 20-year-old Khusanov, who has played in 13 of Lens' 16 league games this season.

"For such a young defender, Abdukodir is already very intelligent, as well as being strong, aggressive and extremely quick," City said in a statement.

The centre-back is the Premier League's first player from Uzbekistan.

Khusanov joined Lens from Belarusian side Energetik-BGU Minsk in 2023, playing 31 matches for the French team in all competitions.

($1 = 0.9625 euros)