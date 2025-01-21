Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Manchester City sign Uzbekistan defender Khusanov from Lens
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Manchester City sign Uzbekistan defender Khusanov from Lens

Manchester City sign Uzbekistan defender Khusanov from Lens

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - AS Monaco v RC Lens - Stade Louis II, Monaco - September 1, 2024 RC Lens' Abdukodir Khusanov in action with AS Monaco's Maghnes Akliouche REUTERS/Manon Cruz/File Photo

21 Jan 2025 02:20AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Manchester City have signed Uzbekistan central defender Abdukodir Khusanov from Ligue 1 side Lens on a four-and-a-half-year deal, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

British media said City had paid a transfer fee of 40 million euros ($41.56 million) for 20-year-old Khusanov, who has played in 13 of Lens' 16 league games this season.

"For such a young defender, Abdukodir is already very intelligent, as well as being strong, aggressive and extremely quick," City said in a statement.

The centre-back is the Premier League's first player from Uzbekistan.

Khusanov joined Lens from Belarusian side Energetik-BGU Minsk in 2023, playing 31 matches for the French team in all competitions.

($1 = 0.9625 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement