Manchester City sign winger Monga from Leicester

July 11 : Manchester City have signed winger Jeremy Monga from Leicester City on a contract running until 2031, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

• Monga, who turned 17 on Friday, has reportedly joined City in a deal worth £10 million ($13 million), including add-ons.

• "When I became aware that Manchester City were interested, I knew instantly this was the right choice for me," Monga said. "For any young footballer, to become part of this amazing club is a dream come true. "

• The England Under-19 international, who became the second-youngest Premier League player when he made his senior debut last year, featured 37 times in all competitions for Leicester last season, including seven times in the Premier League.

($1 = 0.7460 pounds)