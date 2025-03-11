Manchester City women dismiss coach Gareth Taylor

MANCHESTER, England : Manchester City's women's team have sacked head coach Gareth Taylor, the club announced on Monday, with the team languishing fourth in the Women's Super League.

"Manchester City prides itself on competing at the top of the WSL and on its outstanding record of qualifying for European competition," City women's managing director Charlotte O'Neill said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, results this season have so far not reached this high standard.

"With six games of the WSL campaign remaining, we believe that a change of management will breathe fresh life into our bid to ensure qualification for the 2025/26 UEFA Women's Champions League."

Former City women's coach Nick Cushing will replace Taylor on an interim basis. City next play on Saturday when they clash with Chelsea in the League Cup final.

The 52-year-old Taylor had coached City since 2020, and led the team to FA Cup and League Cup victories in 2020 and 2022 respectively. City, however, trail leaders Chelsea by 12 points in the WSL table after 16 games.