Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Manchester City's Ake has surgery on fractured foot
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Manchester City's Ake has surgery on fractured foot

04 Mar 2025 05:38AM (Updated: 04 Mar 2025 08:45AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Manchester City defender Nathan Ake underwent surgery on a fractured foot on Monday after coming off against Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup at the weekend.

The 30-year-old was replaced at halftime on Saturday and now faces another spell on the sidelines.

"This has been such a frustrating season for me but I have now had a successful surgery on a fracture in my foot, which has been bothering me for months," Ake said on Instagram.

"I am looking positively to the future. Rest and recover now, see you soon Cityzens and thank you for your support."

Ake has struggled with a succession of injuries this season and has made only 18 appearances.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement