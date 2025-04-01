Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China Malaysia artificial intelligence Israel-Hamas war Snap Insight Indonesia podcasts Wellness
Logo

Sport

Manchester City's Haaland sidelined for up to seven weeks, says Guardiola
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China Malaysia artificial intelligence Israel-Hamas war Snap Insight Indonesia podcasts Wellness
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Manchester City's Haaland sidelined for up to seven weeks, says Guardiola

Manchester City's Haaland sidelined for up to seven weeks, says Guardiola

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FA Cup - Quarter Final - AFC Bournemouth v Manchester City - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - March 30, 2025 Manchester City's Erling Haaland falls Action Images via Reuters/Hannah Mckay/File Photo

01 Apr 2025 08:02PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland will be out of action for up to seven weeks after suffering an ankle injury, manager Pep Guardiola said ahead of Wednesday's Premier League home game against Leicester City.

The 24-year-old Norway international, who has scored 21 goals in 28 league games this season, picked up the injury in City's FA Cup quarter-final win at Bournemouth over the weekend.

"Sometimes there are years when these kinds of things happen. It happened all season. I would say that it could have been different if it was the end of the season (before the Club World Cup)," Guardiola told reporters on Tuesday.

"So with all the injuries we have had this season, I'm so sorry for them and for Erling as well. So (I wish him) a good recovery, as speedy as possible, then come back.

"They told me the doctors between five to seven weeks. So hopefully the end of the season and by the Club World Cup he will be ready."

The Club World Cup runs from June 14 to July 13.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement