Manchester City's Haaland sidelined for up to seven weeks, says Guardiola

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland will be out of action for up to seven weeks after suffering an ankle injury, manager Pep Guardiola said ahead of Wednesday's Premier League home game against Leicester City.

The 24-year-old Norway international, who has scored 21 goals in 28 league games this season, picked up the injury in City's FA Cup quarter-final win at Bournemouth over the weekend.

"Sometimes there are years when these kinds of things happen. It happened all season. I would say that it could have been different if it was the end of the season (before the Club World Cup)," Guardiola told reporters on Tuesday.

"So with all the injuries we have had this season, I'm so sorry for them and for Erling as well. So (I wish him) a good recovery, as speedy as possible, then come back.

"They told me the doctors between five to seven weeks. So hopefully the end of the season and by the Club World Cup he will be ready."

The Club World Cup runs from June 14 to July 13.