Manchester City's WSL clash against Birmingham postponed due to COVID

Manchester City's home game against Birmingham City in the Women's Super League (WSL) on Sunday has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases in the visitors' camp, the clubs announced on Saturday.

The postponement comes a day after Saturday's clash between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur was called off due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Spurs squad.

"We have been working hard to ensure that the game would go ahead. However, taking into account the number of positive cases with the squad, the club does not have a sufficient number of players available," Birmingham said in a statement https://www.bcfc.com/news/womens/manchester-city-fixture-postponed.

WSL teams can apply for a postponement if they are unable to field at least 15 players due to COVID-19.

Fourth-placed City trail leaders Arsenal by eight points after 17 games. Birmingham are bottom with four points.

