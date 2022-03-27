Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Manchester City's WSL clash against Birmingham postponed due to COVID
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Manchester City's WSL clash against Birmingham postponed due to COVID

27 Mar 2022 04:15AM (Updated: 27 Mar 2022 04:15AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Manchester City's home game against Birmingham City in the Women's Super League (WSL) on Sunday has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases in the visitors' camp, the clubs announced on Saturday.

The postponement comes a day after Saturday's clash between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur was called off due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Spurs squad.

"We have been working hard to ensure that the game would go ahead. However, taking into account the number of positive cases with the squad, the club does not have a sufficient number of players available," Birmingham said in a statement https://www.bcfc.com/news/womens/manchester-city-fixture-postponed.

WSL teams can apply for a postponement if they are unable to field at least 15 players due to COVID-19.

Fourth-placed City trail leaders Arsenal by eight points after 17 games. Birmingham are bottom with four points.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us