Manchester to host Davis Cup Finals group
Sport

Manchester to host Davis Cup Finals group

28 Mar 2023 08:38PM (Updated: 28 Mar 2023 08:38PM)
LONDON : Manchester will host one of the groups in the Davis Cup Finals in September, the Lawn Tennis Association confirmed on Tuesday.

Four groups will be staged in four different cities with eight teams advancing to the knockout rounds in Malaga.

Britain, who last won the title by beating Belgium in 2015, are one of the 16 teams through to the Finals after beating Colombia in a qualifier in February.

Manchester is the fifth different city to host the Davis Cup in Britain in 10 years, joining Coventry, Glasgow, London and Birmingham.

The group stage takes place from Sept. 12-17 with the draw in Malaga on Wednesday. Canada are the reigning champions.

Source: Reuters

