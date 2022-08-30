Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Manchester United agree deal to sign winger Antony from Ajax
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Manchester United agree deal to sign winger Antony from Ajax

Manchester United agree deal to sign winger Antony from Ajax

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 First Leg - Benfica v Ajax Amsterdam - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - February 23, 2022 Ajax Amsterdam's Antony reacts REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

30 Aug 2022 08:39PM (Updated: 30 Aug 2022 08:55PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign Brazil winger Antony from Ajax Amsterdam, the Premier League club said in a statement on Tuesday (Aug 30).

Antony, who played under United manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax, registered 12 goals and 10 assists in 33 games in all competitions as the Dutch club won a third straight Eredivisie title and made the last 16 in the Champions League last term.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but British media reported that it would be worth an initial 80.75 million pounds (US$94.63 million), with a further 4.25 million pounds in add-ons for the 22-year-old.

Antony joined Amsterdam from Sao Paulo in February 2020 and played more than 80 times for Ajax, scoring 25 goals in total. He has also been capped nine times by Brazil since his debut in 2021, scoring twice.

He will become United's fifth close-season signing following the arrivals of Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro.

The announcement comes at a time when media speculation about the future of forward Cristiano Ronaldo intensifies, with the Portugal player reportedly seeking to leave Old Trafford after the team's failure to qualify for the Champions League.

United are eighth in the Premier League standings with six points from four games so far. They travel to bottom side Leicester City on Thursday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.