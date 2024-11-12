Amorim jets in to launch new era at Manchester United

CHANGE THE SCRIPT

Manchester United have been crowned English champions a record 20 times but they have failed even to compete for the Premier League or Champions League titles since Alex Ferguson stepped down in 2013.



Amorim, a 39-year-old former Portugal international, is United's sixth permanent appointment since the end of Ferguson's trophy-filled 27-year-reign.



David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ten Hag have all come and gone, unable to take United back to the top despite lavish spending.



More than £600 million ($772 million) was spent over Ten Hag's five transfer windows on new signings but few have proved value for money.



Despite United's flaws, Amorim will have a greater pool of talent than he did at Sporting, but he will have to work hard to get the most out of an under-performing squad.



He is the first manager appointed since British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe became a minority owner of the club earlier this year, taking control of football operations.



Being Ratcliffe's man should buy him wriggle room and time, but he will know that at a club of the size of United, patience only stretches so far.



"I feel ready for the new challenge," an upbeat Amorim said after his farewell match with Sporting. "I'm not naive, I know that it's going to be very, very different, very tough but I feel that I'm ready."