Manchester United back in Champions League with 4-1 rout of Chelsea
Manchester United back in Champions League with 4-1 rout of Chelsea

Manchester United back in Champions League with 4-1 rout of Chelsea
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Chelsea - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - May 25, 2023 Manchester United's Casemiro celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Manchester United back in Champions League with 4-1 rout of Chelsea
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Chelsea - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - May 25, 2023 Manchester United's Antony is stretchered off after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Manchester United back in Champions League with 4-1 rout of Chelsea
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Chelsea - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - May 25, 2023 Chelsea manager Frank Lampard and Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta after the match REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Manchester United back in Champions League with 4-1 rout of Chelsea
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Chelsea - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - May 25, 2023 Manchester United's Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring their fourth goal with teammates REUTERS/Molly Darlington
26 May 2023 05:33AM (Updated: 26 May 2023 05:48AM)
MANCHESTER, England: Manchester United will be back in action in next season's Champions League after they hammered Chelsea 4-1 on Thursday (May 25) to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Casemiro, Anthony Martial, Bruno Fernandes (penalty) and Marcus Rashford scored for United, who needed a point from their final two league games to officially end Liverpool's fading hopes of securing a spot in Europe's premier club competition.

Three-time European champions United, who failed to qualify for the Champions League last season, are third on 72 points with one game remaining, six points clear of fifth-place Liverpool.

Fourth-place Newcastle secured a spot among Europe's elite following a goalless draw against Leicester City on Monday. Chelsea, who have struggled all season, are 12th with 43 points.

Erik Ten Hag's side are unbeaten in Premier League action at Old Trafford for 17 games, going back to the opening weekend of the season.

Casemiro scored in the sixth minute with a close-range header off a long free kick. The Brazilian helped set up Martial's goal just before halftime with a no-look chip into the path of Jadon Sancho. Martial was there to slot the ball into the empty net.

Interim manager Frank Lampard's Chelsea side collapsed in the dying minutes. After Fernandes had made it 3-0 with a penalty in the 73rd minute, Rashford returned from a two-game absence to score his 30th goal of the season, cutting the ball around keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Joao Felix pulled one back for Chelsea in the 89th minute.

Source: Reuters

