Sport

Manchester United captain Fernandes aids unwell passenger during flight
Sport

Manchester United captain Fernandes aids unwell passenger during flight

Manchester United captain Fernandes aids unwell passenger during flight

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Leicester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - November 10, 2024 Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith/File Photo

13 Nov 2024 01:49PM (Updated: 13 Nov 2024 01:54PM)
Bruno Fernandes has been praised by fellow passengers after the Manchester United player came to the aid of a man who collapsed during a flight to Lisbon on Monday.

Fernandes, who scored one goal and created two more in United's 3-0 Premier League victory over Leicester City on Sunday, was travelling to Portugal to join the squad for their Nations League matches against Poland and Croatia.

Susanna Lawson, a passenger on the flight, told UK outlet Business Cloud that she heard a shout for assistance after Fernandes had gone to the toilet at the rear of the plane.

"Bruno was holding a gentleman who looked like he was passing out. I don't know if he lost consciousness or not," Lawson said.

"There was a spare seat at the back which Bruno helped the gentleman to sit down on. He stayed at the back with them and made sure he was OK."

Portugal host Poland on Friday before travelling to face Croatia on Nov. 18.

Source: Reuters

