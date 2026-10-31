Logo
Logo

Sport

Manchester United captain Fernandes returns to starting lineup at Chelsea
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Manchester United captain Fernandes returns to starting lineup at Chelsea

Manchester United captain Fernandes returns to starting lineup at Chelsea
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Manchester United - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 31, 2026 Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes arrives at the stadium ahead of the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Manchester United captain Fernandes returns to starting lineup at Chelsea
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Manchester United - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 31, 2026 Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes arrives at the stadium ahead of the match REUTERS/David Klein
31 Oct 2026 08:05PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON, Oct 31 : Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was restored to the starting lineup against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday by under-pressure manager Michael Carrick after he dropped the Portuguese international last weekend.

United lost 3-0 at home to Bournemouth in the Premier league on Sunday without Fernandes, who was dropped after criticising tactics following a 4-1 drubbing at Como in the Champions League.

United sit one point above the relegation zone after a string of poor results this season under their former midfield stalwart Carrick.

Chelsea are also looking for a morale-boosting result after losing 2-0 at home to London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League last weekend and against Liverpool in the League Cup fourth round on penalties on Wednesday.

Manager Xabi Alonso picked 19-year-old Estevao to start following criticism from fans that the exciting Brazil winger was underused and amid media talk he could be looking to move.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement