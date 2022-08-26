Casemiro hopes Ronaldo stays at Manchester United

Manchester United's new signing Casemiro hopes his team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo stays at the Premier League club, amid intense speculation over the 37-year-old's future.

Ronaldo, who re-signed for United from Juventus last season, reportedly wants a move away from United following the team's failure to qualify for the Champions League this season.

The Portugal forward was dropped from the starting line-up in their 2-1 Premier League victory over Liverpool on Monday (Aug 22), though manager Erik ten Hag said he still features in his plans for the season.

"He knows that I respect him a lot. I hope he stays with us because he is a great player," Casemiro told ESPN about Ronaldo, who was also his team-mate at Real Madrid.

"We are talking about one of the best players of all time. He gives you a lot of goals, he is a winner, he is a leader. He is so important for us.

"We approached each other because of the language, too. Since the first day here, he has helped me with everything. He is helping me a lot. I really hope he stays with us."

Brazil midfielder Casemiro, who joined United from Real in a deal reported to be worth up to nearly £60 million, could be set for his debut against Southampton in Saturday's league game.

United are 14th in the league on three points after three games.