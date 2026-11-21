Nov 20 : Manchester United chief executive officer Omar Berrada defended the club's managerial turnover and transfer strategy on Friday, insisting the Premier League side remains committed to long-term stability despite going through three permanent managers in less than three seasons.

New manager Mauricio Pochettino, appointed following Michael Carrick's sacking earlier this month, will take charge of his first game against Liverpool on Sunday. But questions remain over whether United's problems extend beyond the dugout.

Carrick became the seventh permanent manager sacked by United since Alex Ferguson retired after delivering the club's 20th league title in 2013. He is also the third manager dismissed since Jim Ratcliffe became a minority owner in 2024.

"If you think about the fact that we've had three permanent managers in less than three seasons, clearly we haven't achieved the stability that we want to," Berrada told Sky Sports.

"There are different circumstances as to why it didn't work out with Erik (ten Hag), Ruben (Amorim) and now Michael. And we're always learning. We're always trying to improve and understand what has failed."

United's hierarchy have also faced criticism over recruitment, with fans questioning the club's squad-building strategy after a summer window in which around 150 million pounds ($196.59 million) was spent on acquiring three midfielders.

Yet key weaknesses remained unaddressed, particularly at left back, where United did not add further competition despite 31-year-old Luke Shaw's injury record and the club competing on four fronts.

Berrada defended the club's approach, saying United would continue to invest when suitable opportunities emerged but would not be pressured into overspending.

"We're actually happy with the players that we bought," Berrada said.

"We need to stay disciplined. We need to buy the right players for the right value at the right time.

"There's no point in us spending 40 million pounds or 50 million pounds for players that we're not convinced are going to add value to the team."

United sit 18th in the Premier League.

($1 = 0.7630 pounds)