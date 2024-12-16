Amorim said he 'believed' after dramatic Man Utd win in derby

MANCHESTER, England: Ruben Amorim said Manchester United "deserved" to beat Manchester City after his side produced a dramatic late finish to win 2-1 at the Etihad on Sunday (Dec 15).



City defender Josko Gvardiol opened the scoring with a first-half header but Fernandes levelled from the penalty spot in the 88th minute and Diallo struck two minutes later.



"It was incredible," Amorim told the BBC. "I think we deserved it. It was a very tough match but we believe until the end. We managed to score, we needed that win, it was important for us and for our fans.



"We were in the game for 90 minutes and that is very good. We talk about the Arsenal game (a 2-0 defeat), we played well in the first half but they were not believing that we could win. Today was so much more different.



"I also believe. Then we have Fergie time and we put the things together and something magic happened. It was a good day for us."