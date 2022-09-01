Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Manchester United complete Antony signing from Ajax
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Manchester United complete Antony signing from Ajax

Manchester United complete Antony signing from Ajax

Ajax Amsterdam's Antony reacts during the Champions League Round of 16 First leg of Benfica vs Ajax Amsterdam in Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal on Feb 23, 2022. (File photo: Reuters/Pedro Nunes)

01 Sep 2022 05:00PM (Updated: 01 Sep 2022 05:55PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Manchester United have completed the signing of Brazil winger Antony from Ajax Amsterdam, the Premier League club said in a statement on Thursday (Sep 1). 

The 22-year-old, who joins for a reported initial fee of £80.75 million pounds and who played under United manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax, signed a five-year contract with the option of an additional year, United said.

"This is an incredible moment in my career to be joining one of the most iconic clubs in the world", Antony told the club's website.

Antony registered 12 goals and 10 assists in 33 games in all competitions as Ajax won a third straight Eredivisie title and made the last 16 in the Champions League last season.

He has been capped nine times by Brazil since his debut in 2021, scoring twice.

"Playing under Erik ten Hag was perfect for me and my development", Antony added. "His style of football and coaching brings out the best in me..."

"My time at Ajax was fantastic ... but now I am ready for the next challenge, and I can't wait to join my new team mates and play my part in bringing success to Manchester United."

United are 12th in the Premier League standings with six points from four games. They travel to bottom side Leicester City on Thursday.

Source: Reuters/st

Related Topics

football Manchester United Ajax Amsterdam

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.