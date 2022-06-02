Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Manchester United confirm Mata departure
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Manchester United confirm Mata departure

Manchester United confirm Mata departure

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Manchester United - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - May 22, 2022 Manchester United's Juan Mata acknowledges fans after the match Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

02 Jun 2022 06:06PM (Updated: 02 Jun 2022 06:06PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata will follow Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard through the exit door at Old Trafford when his contract expires at the end of the month, the Premier League side announced on Thursday.

The Spaniard, 34, moved to United from Chelsea in January 2014 and made 285 appearances, winning the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League during an eight-year spell.

A skilful playmaker, Mata managed 51 goals and 47 assists for United but failed to consistently replicate the form that made him an indispensable part of Chelsea's attacking set-up.

"Thank you for dedicating eight years of your career to United, Juan. Everyone at the club wishes you all the best for the future," United said in a statement.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us