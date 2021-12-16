Logo
Manchester United COVID-19 outbreak forces postponement of Brighton game
A general view inside Old Trafford before the match between Manchester United and Arsenal on Dec 2, 2021. (File photo: Reuters/Phil Noble)

16 Dec 2021 11:09PM (Updated: 16 Dec 2021 11:21PM)
Manchester United's match against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (Dec 18) has been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak at the Old Trafford club, the Premier League said on Thursday.

"It is with regret that this is the fourth Premier League fixture to have been postponed in the past week," the league said in a statement.

"While recognising a number of clubs are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, it is the League's intention to continue its current fixture schedule where safely possible. The health and well-being of all concerned remains our priority."

Source: Reuters/kg

