Caicedo's strike ruins Man United's celebrations in 1-1 draw with Chelsea

United's captain Fernandes scored from the spot in the 70th minute after Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez caught Rasmus Hojlund's foot when diving for the ball. Fernandes sent Sanchez the wrong way, prompting a delighted Van Nistelrooy to leap in the air in celebration.

But the mood in Old Trafford swiftly shifted four minutes later when Casemiro failed to fully clear Chelsea's corner, leaving Caicedo to fire a low volley that Andre Onana managed to just get a hand on, though he could not stop it sailing into the bottom corner.

"It was the chance to score a goal. I did it. I'm so happy," Caicedo told BBC Sport.

"We knew if we waited for a long time (to equalise) it was going to be complicated. I'm so happy to equalise.