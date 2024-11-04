Logo
Caicedo's strike ruins Man United's celebrations in 1-1 draw with Chelsea
Caicedo's strike ruins Man United's celebrations in 1-1 draw with Chelsea
Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez is challenged by Chelsea's Malo Gusto, rear, during the Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Nov 3, 2024. (Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson)
04 Nov 2024 02:33AM (Updated: 04 Nov 2024 03:58AM)
MANCHESTER, England: Moises Caicedo's blistering second-half strike cancelled out a penalty from Bruno Fernandes as Chelsea salvaged a 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday, spoiling United's celebrations in their first Premier League game since the sacking of manager Erik ten Hag.

Chelsea are fourth in the table on 18 points while United, who had interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy in the dugout, are 13th on 12 points after 10 games.

Manchester United's head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy gestures during the Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Ian Hodgson)

United's captain Fernandes scored from the spot in the 70th minute after Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez caught Rasmus Hojlund's foot when diving for the ball. Fernandes sent Sanchez the wrong way, prompting a delighted Van Nistelrooy to leap in the air in celebration.

But the mood in Old Trafford swiftly shifted four minutes later when Casemiro failed to fully clear Chelsea's corner, leaving Caicedo to fire a low volley that Andre Onana managed to just get a hand on, though he could not stop it sailing into the bottom corner.

"It was the chance to score a goal. I did it. I'm so happy," Caicedo told BBC Sport.

"We knew if we waited for a long time (to equalise) it was going to be complicated. I'm so happy to equalise.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Chelsea - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - November 3, 2024 Chelsea's Cole Palmer in action with Manchester United's Manuel Ugarte and Marcus Rashford REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Chelsea - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - November 3, 2024 Chelsea's Marc Cucurella in action with Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee REUTERS/Molly Darlington

"We deserved to win. We knew it would be a tough game but we were prepared for it. I'm so happy for the team. It was a great fight."

Ten Hag was sacked on Monday with United languishing in 14th in the Premier League. Ruben Amorim was named as his replacement on Friday and will arrive at the club on Nov  11.

A common refrain from Ten Hag was United's inability to score goals - only Crystal Palace and lowly Southampton have fewer than United's nine - and it was more of the same on Sunday.

Alejandro Garnacho nearly broke the deadlock in added time, firing a long shot that glanced just over the crossbar before Fernandes missed a sitter seconds later, lashing a shot from the centre of the box well over the net.

Chelsea's Reece James, left, fails to score during the Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Ian Hodgson)
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Ian Hodgson)

Right before the final whistle, Garnacho worked the ball down the left before sending a cross to Joshua Zirkzee, whose shot deflected off a Chelsea defender and over the net, to groans from the Old Trafford crowd.

Both sides hit the woodwork in a back-and-forth first half of a game that will not go down as a classic. Chelsea's Noni Madueke headed into the post from close range from Cole Palmer's corner early in the game.

Marcus Rashford nearly scored in style in the last action before the halftime whistle when Fernandes chipped the ball over Chelsea defender Reece James but Rashford's side-footed volley bounced off the crossbar.

There were some heated minutes of pushing and shoving after United defender Lisandro Martinez caught Palmer's foot, although a VAR check decided it did not merit a red card.

Source: Reuters/fs

