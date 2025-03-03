Leno is Fulham's shootout hero as they upset FA Cup holders Man United

MANCHESTER, England: Fulham keeper Bernd Leno saved two penalties as they beat FA Cup holders Manchester United 4-3 in a shootout to secure their spot in the quarter-finals after Sunday's dramatic fifth-round tie at Old Trafford ended 1-1 after extra time.

The match went to penalties after United's Bruno Fernandes grabbed a second-half leveller following Calvin Bassey's opener for Fulham in stoppage time at the end of the first half.

After a goalless extra time, Leno saved Victor Lindelof's penalty, leaving United's Joshua Zirkzee needing to bury his to keep their hopes alive. Yet he fired his effort straight at Leno sparking wild Fulham celebrations.

Raul Jimenez, Sander Berge, Willian and Antonee Robinson converted their penalties for Fulham, who will face Crystal Palace in the quarter-finals.

Fulham caught United's defence flat-footed from Andreas Pereira's corner to strike first blood seconds before halftime, with Rodrigo Muniz nodding on for Bassey to head home in his first FA Cup appearance.