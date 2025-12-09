Manchester United go sixth with 4-1 win as Wolves' misery continues

WOLVERHAMPTON, England, Dec 8 : Manchester United climbed to sixth in the Premier League on Monday with a 4-1 victory at bottom club Wolverhampton Wanderers whose calamitous season gets bleaker by the week.

Dispirited Wolves fans spent most of the first half chanting in protest at the club's ownership and their mood worsened when Bruno Fernandes gave United a 25th-minute lead.

To their credit Wolves showed some enterprise and they were cheered off at halftime after Haiti international Jean-Ricner Bellegarde fired home an equaliser in stoppage time.

Bryan Mbeumo restored United's lead with a tap-in after 52 minutes and Mason Mount's composed finish made it 3-1 just past the hour mark. Fernandes completed the job for United with a penalty after VAR spotted a handball.

When nine minutes of stoppage time were announced the Wolves fans still inside Molineux booed and sang 'blow the whistle'.

Ruben Amorim's United have 25 points from 15 games while Wolves's eighth successive league defeat, and 13th of the season, left them marooned on two points and in danger of setting unwanted Premier League records.