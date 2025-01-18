Manchester United great Law dies at 84

Former Manchester United and Scotland forward Denis Law has died at the age of 84, the Premier League club said on Friday.

"It is with a heavy heart that we tell you our father Denis Law has sadly passed away. He fought a tough battle but finally he is now at peace," a family statement shared by United said.

"We would like to thank everyone who contributed to his wellbeing and care, past and much more recently.

"We know how much people supported and loved him and that love was always appreciated and made the difference. Thank you."

Law began his career at Huddersfield Town but made a name for himself at United where he spent 11 years, winning the league title in 1965 and the 1968 European Cup.