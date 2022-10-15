Logo
Sport

Manchester United's Greenwood charged with attempted rape, assault
Manchester United's Greenwood charged with attempted rape, assault

File photo of Manchester United's Mason Greenwood, who has been charged with attempted rape. (Photo: AFP/File/Paul ELLIS)

15 Oct 2022 11:56PM (Updated: 16 Oct 2022 12:04AM)
LONDON: British prosecutors said on Saturday (Oct 15) Manchester United soccer player Mason Greenwood had been charged with attempted rape, controlling behaviour and assault.

The 21-year-old was arrested in January after social media images and videos were posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.

"The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Mason Greenwood, 21, with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm," prosecutor Janet Potter said in a statement.

"All three counts relate to the same complainant."

Greenwood, who has been suspended by his club pending the investigation, is due to appear at Greater Manchester magistrates’ court on Monday.

Nike suspended and later terminated its sponsorship deal with Greenwood, while Electronic Arts confirmed his removal from active squads on its FIFA 22 game.

Neither Greenwood nor his representatives have commented at any stage on the allegations against him.

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has a right to a fair trial," Potter said.

Source: Agencies/nh

