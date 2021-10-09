Logo
Manchester United held to 2-2 draw by Manchester City in WSL derby
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Manchester United v Manchester City - Leigh Sports Village, Britain - October 9, 2021 Manchester City's Ellen White celebrates scoring their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Molly Darlington
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Manchester United v Manchester City - Leigh Sports Village, Britain - October 9, 2021 Manchester United's Alessia Russo celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates Action Images via Reuters/Molly Darlington
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Manchester United v Manchester City - Leigh Sports Village, Britain - October 9, 2021 Manchester City's Ellen White shakes hands with Manchester United's Hannah Blundell after the match Action Images via Reuters/Molly Darlington
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Manchester United v Manchester City - Leigh Sports Village, Britain - October 9, 2021 Manchester City players and staff huddle after the match Action Images via Reuters/Molly Darlington
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Manchester United v Manchester City - Leigh Sports Village, Britain - October 9, 2021 Manchester City players after the match Action Images via Reuters/Molly Darlington
09 Oct 2021 10:49PM (Updated: 09 Oct 2021 11:08PM)
MANCHESTER, England: Manchester United scored two second-half goals but Manchester City, who had 10 players for most of the match after Georgia Stanway was sent off, grabbed a point in a thrilling 2-2 draw in their Women's Super League derby clash on Saturday (Oct 9).

Visitors City saw Stanway dismissed in the 35th minute when she was given a straight red card for a dangerous studs-up challenge on Leah Galton, but they still managed to take the lead through Khadija Shaw three minutes later.

United struck back in the second half with quick-fire goals by Lucy Stanforth and Alex Russo in the 72nd and 75th minutes respectively, but Ellen White pulled the visitors level again four minutes later with an opportunistic finish.

The point lifts United to third spot in the table on 10 points after five games, while City are ninth on four points with the other 10 WSL teams set to play on Sunday.

 

Source: Reuters

