Manchester United interim manager Rangnick granted work visa

MANCHESTER, England : Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has been granted a work permit and will begin his new role from Friday, the Premier League club said.

The German had been waiting for the approval process to be completed since being appointed on Monday. Rangnick, 63, has replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was sacked last week.

Though Rangnick will be at Old Trafford later on Thursday for the Premier League game against Arsenal, caretaker manager Michael Carrick will continue to take charge of the team.

"He (Rangnick) will be in the stands for tonight's match and will start work tomorrow morning," a Manchester United spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday.

