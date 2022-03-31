Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Man United to face Liverpool on pre-season tour to Thailand, Australia
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Man United to face Liverpool on pre-season tour to Thailand, Australia

Man United to face Liverpool on pre-season tour to Thailand, Australia
General view of players lining up before a game between Manchester United and Liverpool on May 13, 2021. (File photo: Pool via Reuters/Peter Powell)
31 Mar 2022 05:17PM (Updated: 31 Mar 2022 05:28PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Manchester United will face rivals Liverpool as part of their pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia in July, the Premier League club announced on Thursday (Mar 31).

United will meet Liverpool in Bangkok on Jul 12 before flying to Australia to play A-League team Melbourne Victory on Jul 15 and Crystal Palace four days later.

The popular Melbourne Cricket Ground will host those matches.

"It has been two years since the club has been able to travel on an international pre-season tour, so we can’t wait to get going this summer and reconnect with our fans in Southeast Asia and Australasia," said chief operating officer Collette Roche.

United are sixth in the Premier League on 50 points after 29 matches. They host Leicester City on Saturday.

Rivals Liverpool are second on the table on 69 points, one behind leaders Manchester City. 

Source: Reuters/gr

Related Topics

English Premier League Manchester United Liverpool

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us