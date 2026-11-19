Nov 19 : Manchester United reported on Thursday a bigger quarterly net loss and a rise in debt, underscoring the challenges faced by the Premier League club as a dismal start to the season has plunged them into a relegation battle.

The results lay bare the financial stakes behind United's on-field collapse. The club are now 18th in the league and have hired new manager Mauricio Pochettino to avert a drop that could strip tens of millions of pounds from their revenue and sponsorship income.

United's US-listed shares dropped nearly 9 per cent in premarket trading.

Pochettino was appointed last Friday, following Michael Carrick's sacking after securing only one win in 10 league games this season.

"We are pleased to welcome Mauricio Pochettino and his staff to the club and our priority is to support them as we look continuously to improve our performances on the pitch," CEO Omar Berrada said.

Pochettino becomes the third manager appointed under Jim Ratcliffe as head of football operations, following Ruben Amorim and Carrick, in a revolving door of hires that has yet to halt the club's underperformance.

United brought in Ratcliffe in 2024 after the British billionaire took a minority stake in a bid to revive the club.

In September, the club posted their seventh straight annual loss as costs related to player acquisitions ​and the sacking of Amorim this ‌year pushed them deeper into the red.

United said they remained committed to and in compliance with financial sustainability regulations.

The club's debt rose to $775 million as of September, an increase of $125 million from a year ago, due to a credit refinancing in June, United said.

United's revenue rose 4 per cent to £146 million ($191.8 million) in the three months ended September. Net loss rose to £18.1 million, from a £6.6 million loss in the same period a year earlier.

United kept their annual core profit and revenue forecast unchanged.

They face rivals Liverpool on Sunday, an acid test for Pochettino.

($1 = 0.76 pounds)