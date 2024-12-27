Fernandes sent off as Manchester United lose 2-0 at Wolves

WOLVERHAMPTON, England: Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was sent off as his side went down 2-0 at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday (Dec 26) - a fourth defeat in their last five Premier League games.

Fernandes earned a second yellow card two minutes after the interval and with Boxing Day fog swirling at Molineux, United's gloom deepened as Matheus Cunha scored direct from a corner.

It was an embarrassing moment for United keeper Andre Onana and one that summed up the malaise at the club as they languish in the bottom half of the table.