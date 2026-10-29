Manchester United midfielder Fernandes to retain captaincy, says Carrick

Oct 29 : Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes is "fully committed" to the club and will remain captain, manager Michael Carrick said on Thursday ahead of Saturday's Premier League game at Chelsea.

Carrick left the Portugal international out of the team for Sunday's 3-0 home league loss to Bournemouth. The decision came after the club captain publicly criticised United's tactics following their 4-1 Champions League defeat by Como.

"It was a decision based on what we felt was right for the game. That's it," Carrick told reporters on Thursday regarding the decision to leave Fernandes on the bench on Sunday.

"Bruno is fully committed to this football club and there are absolutely no issues. We move forward, make decisions as we go and focus on Saturday's game.

"He's the one that's kind of led the team so well for many a game and many a year, and he'll continue to do that," added Carrick, saying the disagreement with 32-year-old Fernandes had been resolved after clear-the-air talks.

Carrick also dismissed suggestions he needed assurances over his future after Sunday's defeat extended United's winless run to eight matches in all competitions, leaving them 16th in the Premier League table and one point above the relegation zone.

Senior club officials held talks on Monday amid speculation over Carrick's position, but no announcement followed and the former United midfielder has continued in his role.

"I totally get the position," Carrick, 45, said. "I understand the job, I understand the responsibilities, I understand what comes with that so I really don't need any assurances from anyone in that regard."

Former United captain Gary Neville, however, questioned the club's decision to retain Carrick, arguing that replacing a struggling manager can sometimes be in both the club's and the coach's best interests.

"I think staying with him is a result of the lack of planning, the lack of available options and the lack of decision-making around the people who might be available," Neville said on the Stick to Football podcast.

"Sometimes a manager needs sacking for their own good. I needed sacking at Valencia. I was happy they put me out of my misery."

Carrick revived United's fortunes after replacing Ruben Amorim in January and led the club to a third-place finish last season. However, United have yet to win a Premier League match since beating promoted Ipswich Town on August 30.