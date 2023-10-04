Manchester United sink to new depths as season comes apart

LONDON: Manchester United's season is spiralling out of control and manager Erik ten Hag appears powerless to stop the rot.

United slipped to a chaotic 3-2 defeat at home to Galatasaray on Tuesday (Oct 3) and have lost their opening two Champions League matches for the first time.

It was United's sixth defeat in 10 matches in all competitions this season, with positive pre-season vibes now a distant memory.

Ten Hag appeared to be steering United in the right direction when he ended a six-year trophy drought last season and led them to a third-place finish in the Premier League.

Now the Dutchman, in his second season at Old Trafford, is under growing scrutiny for the first time as he scrambles for solutions.