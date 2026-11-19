Nov 19 : Manchester United reported a quarterly net loss of £18.1 million on Thursday, wider than a year ago, underscoring the challenges faced by the Premier League club as a dismal start to the season has plunged them into a relegation battle.

The results lay bare the financial stakes behind United's on-field collapse. The club is now 18th in the league and has hired new manager Mauricio Pochettino to avert a drop that could strip tens of millions of pounds from its revenue and sponsorship income.

United's revenue rose 4 per cent to £146 million ($191.76 million) in the three months ended September. The first quarter net loss compares with a £6.6 million loss in the same period a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7614 pounds)