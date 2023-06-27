Logo
Sport

Manchester United raises forecasts for annual profit, revenue
Manchester United raises forecasts for annual profit, revenue

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Final - Manchester United v Newcastle United - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - February 26, 2023 Manchester United's Antony and Bruno Fernandes celebrate with the trophy after winning the Carabao Cup REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/File Photo
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Final - Manchester United v Newcastle United - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - February 26, 2023 Manchester United's Casemiro, David de Gea and Bruno Fernandes celebrate with the trophy after winning the Carabao Cup REUTERS/Tony Obrien/File Photo
27 Jun 2023 07:12PM (Updated: 27 Jun 2023 07:19PM)
Manchester United on Tuesday raised its forecasts for revenue and profit for the year, betting on strong commercial and matchday revenue.

The English football club, which is currently in talks to sell itself, said it expects annual revenue of between 630 million pounds ($801.6 million) and 640 million pounds, compared with its previous forecast of between 590 million pounds to 610 million pounds.

The company also expects adjusted profit of between 140 million pounds and 150 million pounds for the year, compared with its previous forecast of between 125 million pounds and 140 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7860 pounds)

(This story has been refiled to change the picture)

Source: Reuters

