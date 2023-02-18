Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ratcliffe's INEOS confirm bid for Manchester United
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ratcliffe's INEOS confirm bid for Manchester United

Ratcliffe's INEOS confirm bid for Manchester United

General view of Manchester United's Old Trafford Stadium on Feb 15, 2023. (Photo: Reuters/Molly Darlington

18 Feb 2023 09:02PM (Updated: 18 Feb 2023 09:41PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Manchester United have received a bid from Jim Ratcliffe's company INEOS for the Premier League football club, the chemical firm confirmed in a statement on Saturday (Feb 18).

The Glazer family, United's American owners, said in November they had begun looking at options for the record 20-time English champions, including new investment or a potential sale, 17 years after they bought the Old Trafford club.

INEOS formally entered the bidding process to buy United earlier this year.

"We would see our role as the long-term custodians of Manchester United on behalf of the fans and the wider community. We are ambitious and highly competitive and would want to invest in Manchester United to make them the number one club in the world once again," INEOS said.

Ratcliffe has previously openly expressed his interest in buying the Old Trafford club.

The initial deadline for bids expired on Friday. Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, a son of Qatar’s former prime minister, also confirmed a bid on Friday.

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

Manchester United football Premier League

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.