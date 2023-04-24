Logo
Manchester United reach FA Cup final after shootout victory over Brighton
Manchester United reach FA Cup final after shootout victory over Brighton

Manchester United reach FA Cup final after shootout victory over Brighton
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Semi Final - Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - April 23, 2023 Brighton & Hove Albion's Solly March in action with Manchester United's Tyrell Malacia REUTERS/Toby Melville
Manchester United reach FA Cup final after shootout victory over Brighton
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Semi Final - Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - April 23, 2023 Brighton & Hove Albion's Kaoru Mitoma in action with Manchester United's David de Gea REUTERS/Toby Melville
Manchester United reach FA Cup final after shootout victory over Brighton
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Semi Final - Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - April 23, 2023 Brighton & Hove Albion's Kaoru Mitoma in action with Manchester United's Diogo Dalot and Jadon Sancho Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Manchester United reach FA Cup final after shootout victory over Brighton
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Semi Final - Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - April 23, 2023 Brighton & Hove Albion's Danny Welbeck heads at goal REUTERS/Toby Melville
Manchester United reach FA Cup final after shootout victory over Brighton
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Semi Final - Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - April 23, 2023 Manchester United players celebrate after winning the penalty shootout REUTERS/Toby Melville TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
24 Apr 2023 02:45AM (Updated: 24 Apr 2023 03:20AM)
LONDON, England: Manchester United beat Brighton & Hove Albion in a thrilling penalty shootout in their FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Sunday (Apr 23) after the game finished 0-0 after extra time to set up the first-ever all-Manchester clash in the final.

Solly March, Brighton's seventh player to step up to the spot in the shootout, launched the ball over the bar, before Victor Lindelof found the net to secure a 7-6 shootout victory for United.

The nail-biting finale was a fitting ending after 120 goalless minutes of wild swings in a game that careened from end to end all night.

Treble-chasing Manchester City await in the final after they beat Sheffield United 3-0 in their semi on Saturday.

Sunday's semi was a rematch of the 1983 final, when Brighton lost to United in the south coast side's only appearance in the showcase game.

Erik ten Hag's United, 12-times FA Cup winners, are chasing a cup double after winning the League Cup in February.

The FA Cup final is on Jun 3 at Wembley.

Source: Reuters

